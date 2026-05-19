Neuseeland WM Kader für den FIFA World Cup 2026

Neuseeland hat seinen 26-köpfigen Kader für die FIFA-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 benannt. Die All Whites setzen dabei auf eine Mischung aus Erfahrung und jungem Tempo, um in der WM-Vorrunde in Gruppe G gegen Iran, Ägypten und Belgien zu bestehen. Mit derzeit nur 30,7 Mio EUR Marktwert ist Neuseeland einer der Außenseiter bei der dieser WM und profitiert davon in der schwachen Ozeanien-Gruppen sich ohne Probleme zu qualifizieren.

Der WM-Kader der All Whites

Die offizielle Bekanntgabe erfolgte am 14. Mai 2026 NZT im Eden Park Stadium in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, also an dem Ort, an dem sich das Team bereits im März 2025 für das Turnier qualifiziert hatte. Insgesamt berief Chefcoach Darren Bazeley folgende Spieler in den WM-Aufgebot:

1: Max Crocombe (22/0) Millwall FC, England

2: Tim Payne (50/3) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Dieses Fußball-Video könnte dich interessieren:

3: Francis De Vries (18/1) Auckland FC, New Zealand

4: Tyler Bindon (23/3) Nottingham Forest, England

5: Michael Boxall (61/1) Minnesota United. USA

6: Joe Bell (31/1) Viking FK, Norway

7: Matt Garbett (36/5) Peterborough United, England

8: Marko Stamenić (37/3) Swansea City, Wales

9: Chris Wood (88/45) Nottingham Forest, England

10: Sarpreet Singh (26/3) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

11: Eli Just (42/9) Motherwell FC, Scotland

12: Alex Paulsen (6/0) Lechia Gdańsk, Poland

13: Liberato Cacace (35/1) Wrexham AFC, Wales

14: Alex Rufer (24/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

15: Nando Pijnaker (23/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand

16: Finn Surman (17/2) Portland Timbers, USA

17: Kosta Barbarouses (74/10) Western Sydney Wanderers, Australia

18: Ben Waine (30/9) Port Vale, England

19: Ben Old (22/2) Saint-Étienne, France

20: Callum McCowatt (30/4) Silkeborg, Denmark

21: Jesse Randall (9/2) Auckland FC, New Zealand

22: Michael Woud (6/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand

23: Ryan Thomas (25/3) PEC Zwolle, The Netherlands

24: Callan Elliot (9/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand

25: Lachlan Bayliss (2/0) Newcastle Jets, Australia

26: Tommy Smith (56/2) Braintree Town, England

Bazeley setzt auf Mischung aus Jugend und Routine

„Firstly, it is a privilege to be in this role and name a squad for the FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle of the game and the dream of everyone who plays“, sagte Bazeley. „We have spent the last few years building to this moment and tracking around 55 players in contention to make it on to the plane to Canada, Mexico, the USA.“

Weiter erklärte der All-Whites-Coach: „As a coaching team, we have selected a squad that we feel will put us in the best place to perform, a blend of really exciting young talent and experienced players to maximise our chances of winning games and getting out of our group.“ Außerdem machte er deutlich, wie eng die Entscheidung war: „This is never going to be an easy process, and the responsibility isn’t lost on us, but I’m confident we have landed on the best possible squad to face IR Iran, Egypt, Belgium, and beyond.“

Mit Blick auf den WM-Start ergänzte Bazeley: „Now the time for discussions is over, we need to head to the tournament and take the opportunity in front of us to make history for New Zealand.“

Gruppe G und die letzten Tests vor dem Turnier

Neuseeland wurde in Gruppe G mit IR Iran, Ägypten und Belgien gelost. IR Iran liegt in der FIFA-Rangliste auf Platz 21, Ägypten auf Rang 29 und Belgien auf Platz 9. Das erste Gruppenspiel bestreiten die All Whites am Dienstag, 16. Juni, um 1 Uhr NZT gegen IR Iran im Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles.

Am Montag, 22. Juni, folgt ebenfalls um 1 Uhr NZT die Partie gegen Ägypten in der BC Place in Vancouver. Das dritte Gruppenspiel steigt am Samstag, 27. Juni, um 3 Uhr NZT, erneut in Vancouver bei BC Place, dann gegen den Gruppenkopf Belgien.

Vor dem Start in die Weltmeisterschaft stehen für Neuseeland noch zwei Tests an. Am 3. Juni trifft das Team um 12 Uhr NZT im Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, auf Haiti. Am 7. Juni geht es um 8 Uhr NZT im Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, gegen England.